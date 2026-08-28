Assam CM reviews Gujarat’s SWAGAT Online system, discusses power and urban development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Gujarat’s SWAGAT Online system and received a detailed briefing from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on the technology-driven mechanism for public grievance redressal.

Launched in 2003 during Narendra Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, SWAGAT Online has emerged as a model of technology-enabled governance and grievance resolution. Sarma expressed keen interest in the system and appreciated its approach to addressing citizens’ grievances through digital platforms.

Patel and Sanghavi explained the three-tier functioning of the SWAGAT Online mechanism at the village, taluka and district levels. According to the Gujarat government, the system records a grievance resolution rate of more than 90 per cent.

Assam Finance Minister, Gandhinagar MLA Alpesh Thakor, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, and Officers on Special Duty Dhiraj Parekh and Rakesh Vyas were also present.

Earlier on August 26, Sarma met Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence in Gandhinagar and held discussions on Assam’s energy requirements, power infrastructure and urban development priorities.

During the meeting, Sarma apprised Khattar of Assam’s efforts towards achieving energy self-sufficiency and advancing pro-consumer reforms in the power sector. Discussions also covered the state’s long-term electricity requirements and more efficient utilisation of its power allocation from central generating stations.

The two leaders discussed strengthening Guwahati’s electricity distribution network, including a proposal for underground cabling to improve reliability, safety and urban power infrastructure.

They also discussed the utilisation of natural gas for power generation in Assam, including the availability and pricing of natural gas for gas-based power plants.

Sarma further discussed Assam’s proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund, aimed at developing integrated urban spaces with a focus on healthcare, sports and climate-resilient infrastructure in view of the state’s growing urbanisation and development needs.