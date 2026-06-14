Assam CM reviews Guwahati airport ahead of possible visit by Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 14 reviewed preparations at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport amid reports of a possible visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Assam.

Accompanied by senior ministers and government officials, the Chief Minister inspected the airport's new integrated terminal and assessed its preparedness for hosting high-level international delegations.

The state-of-the-art terminal is expected to handle more than 1.3 crore passengers annually, significantly enhancing air connectivity and strengthening Guwahati's position as a major aviation hub in Northeast India.

During the visit, Sarma also reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects, including the proposed Namrup Ammonia-Urea Complex, which is expected to help ensure a steady supply of fertilizers across the Northeast and support the region's agricultural sector.

The airport authorities briefed the Chief Minister on the facility's comprehensive wildlife hazard management strategy, which includes waste management, canal maintenance, regular inspections, and public awareness programmes aimed at reducing bird strikes and wildlife-related incidents around the airfield.

According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may visit India in July for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as security, trade, investment, and economic development. The possible visit is being viewed as a significant opportunity to showcase Assam's growing infrastructure and strategic importance in India's Act East policy.