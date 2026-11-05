Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 5 chaired a meeting to review and finalise proposed infrastructure projects under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DeVINE).

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed presentations from the Public Works Department (PWD) covering roads, health and education, and building infrastructure.

Sarma directed the departments to shortlist high-priority infrastructure projects across Assam while ensuring balanced geographical coverage.

He also instructed officials to expedite the preparation of Concept Notes and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to facilitate timely approvals.

The proposed projects will prioritise critical infrastructure, including key roads and bridges, medical colleges, university and school buildings, and working women’s hostels.

The Chief Minister further directed the departments to strictly follow PM-DeVINE guidelines to ensure effective implementation and timely execution of the projects.