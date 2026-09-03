Assam CM reviews infrastructure upgrade at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the ongoing infrastructure works at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Golaghat district, as part of efforts to transform the academy into a state-of-the-art training centre meeting national standards.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the infrastructure of police stations, police battalions and Model Police Lines across four districts and took stock of the newly constituted Smart Response Unit.

The review focused on strengthening police infrastructure, modernising training facilities and enhancing the operational preparedness of the state police force.