Assam CM reviews infrastructure upgrade at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat
Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed ongoing infrastructure works at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Golaghat. The exercise focused on modernising training facilities and improving police preparedness across Assam.
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Story highlights
- The Chief Minister inspected ongoing works at the police academy in Golaghat
- The visit formed part of plans to meet national training standards
- He also reviewed police stations, battalions and Model Police Lines
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the ongoing infrastructure works at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Golaghat district, as part of efforts to transform the academy into a state-of-the-art training centre meeting national standards.
During his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the infrastructure of police stations, police battalions and Model Police Lines across four districts and took stock of the newly constituted Smart Response Unit.
The review focused on strengthening police infrastructure, modernising training facilities and enhancing the operational preparedness of the state police force.
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