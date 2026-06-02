Assam CM reviews L&T projects, Bharti expansion as focus sharpens on connectivity and jobs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on June 2, held separate meetings with senior leaders of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharti Enterprises to assess ongoing projects and explore future investment opportunities in the state.

Meeting L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan at his official residence, Sarma reviewed the status of key infrastructure and engineering projects being implemented by the company in Assam. The discussions centred on project execution and measures to ensure timely completion.

"We discussed the various projects which L&T is undertaking in Assam and the roadmap for its timely completion," the Chief Minister said.

Later, Sarma met Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, to discuss the group's plans to expand its presence in Assam, with particular emphasis on strengthening telecommunications infrastructure.

The talks focused on improving mobile and internet access in underserved areas of the state. "We discussed the Group's expansion plans in Assam with a specific focus on covering the dark areas so that more people can benefit from proper phone and internet connectivity," Sarma said.

The meetings reflect the state government's efforts to work closely with major corporate groups to accelerate infrastructure development and improve digital connectivity, especially in regions that continue to face network gaps.

The discussions come days after the Assam government launched its ambitious "Mission 2 Lakh Govt Jobs" programme aimed at creating two lakh government employment opportunities over the next five years.

Under the initiative, vacancies across government departments, autonomous institutions, semi-government bodies, missions and societies will be identified and filled in phases. A task force headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted to examine recruitment requirements and prepare a roadmap for implementation. The panel is expected to submit its report within three months.

Highlighting the government's commitment to the programme, Sarma said, "There's no time to rest in our quest to deliver on our promises." He added that officials have already begun identifying vacancies, mapping departments and preparing timelines to fulfil the target of providing two lakh government jobs to the state's youth.