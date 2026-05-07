Assam CM reviews preparations for NDA 3.0 government swearing-in in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 7 reviewed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 government, scheduled to be held at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event along with several other dignitaries. Officials have been directed to ensure that arrangements for the ceremony are completed smoothly and on time.

Sharing details of the review meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today reviewed arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA 3.0 Govt at Khanapara Veterinary Field. The ceremony will be graced by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.”

The statement further said Sarma asked officials to ensure “all arrangements for the smooth conduct of this historic occasion are done accordingly”.

The preparations come a day after Sarma formally submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya following the NDA’s sweeping victory in the Assam Assembly elections.

The BJP-led alliance secured 102 seats in the polls, paving the way for a third consecutive NDA government in the state. The election also marked a major milestone for the BJP, which crossed the majority mark on its own in Assam for the first time.

Reacting to the result earlier this week, Sarma thanked the people of the state for what he described as a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP-led alliance and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister,” Sarma had said, adding that both the Centre and the state government would continue to work together to ensure that the “Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam”.