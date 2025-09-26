Assam CM reviews preparations for Zubeen Garg’s 13th-day rituals in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 26 reviewed arrangements for the 13th-day rituals of singer Zubeen Garg, to be held in Jorhat, the town where the iconic musician spent his formative years.

Officials confirmed that all arrangements will be finalised in consultation with Garg’s wife, Garima.

Zubeen Garg (52) passed away due to drowning in Singapore on September 19. His body was cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on September 22, amid widespread public grief.

While the people of Jorhat had hoped for the final rites to be conducted there, the family chose Guwahati due to the ill health of Garg’s octogenarian father.

The state government announced that the 13th-day Vedic rituals will take place in Jorhat, and a memorial commemorating the singer-composer will be constructed in the town to reflect his life and contributions.

“Held a meeting with Jorhat DC and other stakeholders to discuss plans for #BelovedZubeen's rituals to be held in Jorhat and the way ahead in developing his Samadhi in the town which will reflect his life and times in the most fitting manner,” Sarma said in a post on X following a video conference.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) added that Zubeen’s ‘chitabhasma’ (ashes) will also be taken to Jorhat for the rituals. Sarma reviewed preparations with Jorhat MLA Hiten Goswami, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, and the district commissioner via video conference. State Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora will meet Garima Garg later on Friday to finalise the arrangements, based on which further steps will be taken.