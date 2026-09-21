Assam CM reviews progress of AIIMS Guwahati, 20,000-seater cricket stadium, Amingaon parking project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 21 reviewed the progress of several key development projects in the state, including AIIMS Guwahati, a 20,000-seater international-standard cricket stadium and the proposed multi-level car parking facility at Amingaon.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the review focused on the progress of the major projects and their expected contribution to Assam’s infrastructure development.

The AIIMS Guwahati project is expected to strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure, while the proposed international-standard cricket stadium is aimed at expanding Assam’s sports infrastructure and providing a major venue for cricket events.

The proposed multi-level car parking facility at Amingaon is part of efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and address parking requirements in the growing area.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the projects, once completed, will contribute to Assam’s healthcare, sports and urban infrastructure, with the government continuing to monitor their progress.