Assam CM reviews progress of northeast's first emergency landing strip coming up in Moran

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday conducted an inspection of the state’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) under construction at Jatiyani village near Moran. The strategic ELF project, a collaborative effort between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), is being developed along National Highway 2.

The facility is being built on an 11-kilometre four-lane highway stretch between the Polo Club in Khatkhati and Tiloijan. A reinforced core segment of 4.2 km—from Polo Club to Rassipathar—is designed to accommodate emergency landings and take-offs of military aircraft such as the Rafale, Tejas, and MiG, particularly during crises, natural disasters, or wartime operations.

During the site visit, CM Sarma stated that the project is targeted for completion by October 2025, and once functional, it will also serve as a critical landing base for helicopters during flood emergencies. He also revealed plans to host an air show at the facility after completion, showcasing its operational readiness.

“This is a historic development for the Northeast. It will significantly boost both our defense preparedness and disaster response capabilities,” said CM Sarma. “The initiative is part of a nationwide plan to establish ELFs every 50 to 100 kilometres to strengthen national security.”

The ELF at Moran is among multiple such facilities planned across Assam. Additional projects have been approved for areas between Barama and Tihu in Lower Assam and Hojai-Lanka and Lumding in Central Assam.

The high-level inspection saw the presence of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Chakradhar Gogoi, Taranga Gogoi, and Susanta Borgohain, ATDC Chairman Rituparna Baruah, IAF Group Captain Ashish Dhankhar, NHIDCL General Manager Rupesh Kumar, along with other senior defense and government officials.