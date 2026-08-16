Assam CM reviews Project Sadbhavana, calls for faster resolution of public grievances
Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed Project Sadbhavana and pending public cases with senior officials. He asked departments to speed up grievance resolution while advancing flood restoration work in affected districts.
- Ten department clusters will handle pending files under Additional Chief Secretaries
- A dedicated portal will track cases and speed up grievance resolution
- Officials were told to prioritise effective outcomes over technical file closure
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed Project Sadbhavana on August 16 with senior government officials to accelerate administrative reforms and ensure faster disposal of pending cases.
Under the decisions taken during the review, government departments will be grouped into 10 clusters, each headed by an Additional Chief Secretary, to facilitate mission-mode disposal of pending files and cases.
The government will also introduce a dedicated web portal to enable faster resolution and monitoring of pending matters. Sarma directed officials to focus not merely on the technical closure of files but on ensuring public satisfaction and effective resolution of grievances.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the ongoing relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in flood-affected Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts.
The review covered damage assessment, interim relief, restoration of schools and Anganwadi Centres, bank moratoriums, insurance claims and medical and veterinary camps.
Sarma directed officials to expedite restoration works and ensure that every flood-affected family receives timely assistance and support.
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