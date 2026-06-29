Assam CM reviews Rs 765-crore redevelopment of RG Baruah Sports Complex

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 29 inspected the ongoing redevelopment of the RG Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, a flagship Rs 765-crore project aimed at creating a world-class football stadium and modern multi-sport infrastructure in the state.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of construction and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining the highest quality standards.

The ambitious redevelopment project is expected to significantly enhance Assam's sporting infrastructure by providing state-of-the-art facilities for football and other sporting disciplines. It is also aimed at promoting sports development, nurturing young talent and enabling the state to host national and international sporting events.

Emphasising the importance of quality execution, Sarma said the project should be completed on schedule to deliver world-class sports infrastructure for athletes and sports enthusiasts in Assam.