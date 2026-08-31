Assam CM reviews Tax Commissionerate, pushes technology-driven revenue administration

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 reviewed the functioning of the Commissionerate of Taxes at Lok Sewa Bhawan, focusing on strengthening a modern, technology-driven and citizen-centric revenue administration.

The review meeting discussed the restructuring of the Commissionerate, strengthening manpower and inducting specialised professionals to enhance the efficiency of the department and improve revenue mobilisation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to modernise tax administration and strengthen institutional capacity to ensure more effective revenue collection and better citizen services.

Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushik Rai, along with senior officials, were present during the meeting.