Assam CM reviews Tax Commissionerate, pushes technology-driven revenue administration
Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the functioning of Assam's Commissionerate of Taxes at Lok Sewa Bhawan on August 31. The meeting focused on restructuring, manpower and specialised recruitment to modernise revenue administration and improve citizen services.
- Review at Lok Sewa Bhawan centred on administrative restructuring priorities
- Officials discussed manpower strengthening to improve departmental efficiency and revenue mobilisation
- Specialised professionals may be inducted to support sharper tax administration processes
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 reviewed the functioning of the Commissionerate of Taxes at Lok Sewa Bhawan, focusing on strengthening a modern, technology-driven and citizen-centric revenue administration.
The review meeting discussed the restructuring of the Commissionerate, strengthening manpower and inducting specialised professionals to enhance the efficiency of the department and improve revenue mobilisation.
The Chief Minister emphasised the need to modernise tax administration and strengthen institutional capacity to ensure more effective revenue collection and better citizen services.
Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushik Rai, along with senior officials, were present during the meeting.
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