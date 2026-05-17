Assam CM reviews urban development projects, prioritises flood mitigation and sanitation in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 17 reviewed the progress and future roadmap of the state’s Housing and Urban Affairs Department, with discussions focusing on key initiatives being implemented by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Guwahati Jal Board and the AMRUT mission.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need for citizen-centric urban growth and directed agencies to prioritise access to pure drinking water, flash flood management, sanitation infrastructure and development of open public spaces.

Sarma also instructed officials to fast-track major civic projects aimed at improving urban infrastructure and transforming Guwahati into one of India’s leading metropolitan cities.

The review meeting additionally focused on long-term urban flood mitigation measures, expansion of satellite townships in and around Guwahati and strengthening sanitation facilities in other cities and towns across Assam.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of proper coordination among departments and agencies and called for the involvement of skilled professionals and expertise from the private sector to improve project execution.

He further directed officials to adopt an outcome-based approach focused on enhancing the “Ease of Living” for citizens across urban Assam.