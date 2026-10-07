Assam CM rewards Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain with Rs 50 lakh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 6 presented boxer Lovlina Borgohain with a cheque for Rs 50 lakh after her gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games in Japan.

Borgohain was felicitated at Lok Sewa Bhawan after returning to Assam following her victory in the women’s 75kg category. Sarma said her achievement was a matter of pride for the nation and would inspire the next generation of athletes.

Borgohain had earlier received a warm welcome at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, where Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, her family members and supporters gathered to receive her.

Speaking at the airport, Saikia said India had won 21 gold medals at the Asian Games and highlighted Borgohain’s victory as a significant achievement for Assam.

“Recently in the Asian Games, India won 21 gold medals. Among them, Assam’s daughter Lovlina Borgohain won a medal in boxing. Today, to welcome Lovlina Borgohain to Assam, members of the BJP, BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha), and the youth of Assam gathered at Guwahati Airport,” Saikia said.

The Congress also felicitated Borgohain at the airport. A delegation led by senior Congress leader Pranati Phukan welcomed her with a gamosa, bouquet and jaapi. Senior leaders Bipul Gogoi, Bedabrata Bora, Udit Bhanu Das, Gunakanta

Gogoi, Mousumi Neog and Debajit Deka were among those present.

Borgohain secured the gold on October 2, her birthday, defeating China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the 75kg final. She became only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold after MC Mary Kom achieved the feat in 2014.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had previously won silver in the same category at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Speaking to reporters at the airport, Borgohain thanked the people of Assam for their support.