Assam CM salutes NDRF on Raising Day, hails force’s unwavering service in national emergencies

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, January 19, extended heartfelt greetings to the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the occasion of its Raising Day, lauding the elite force for its courage, professionalism and life-saving role during some of the country’s most critical moments.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the NDRF’s relentless commitment to public service. “On NDRF Raising Day, we salute the courage, professionalism, and dedication of the National Disaster Response Force. Ever ready in times of crisis, NDRF’s swift response and selfless service have saved countless lives across the nation,” Sarma wrote.

The National Disaster Response Force was formally raised on January 19, 2006, as a specialised, multi-skilled disaster response unit to deal with both natural and man-made emergencies. Over the years, it has emerged as the backbone of India’s disaster management framework, responding swiftly to emergencies across diverse terrains and conditions.

The NDRF plays a crucial role in search-and-rescue operations during earthquakes, landslides and building collapses, and conducts large-scale flood and cyclone rescue missions. Its mandate also includes handling chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies, along with providing critical medical assistance during disasters.

Strategically deployed across the country, the NDRF currently operates with 16 battalions and 28 Regional Response Centres, ensuring rapid mobilisation during emergencies. The NDRF Academy, responsible for specialised training and capacity-building, is located in Nagpur.