Assam CM Sarma calls Rahul Gandhi ‘mad person’, dismisses ‘vote chori’ allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 26 hit out at the Opposition over its criticism of the government, saying political parties with limited governments were using their free time to pursue any issue they could find.

Speaking to reporters at the DPA Exhibition Ground in Gandhidham, Gujarat, Sarma also launched a sharp personal attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi while responding to allegations of electoral malpractice, or ‘vote chori’, in Assam.

“Isn’t he mad? Why are you asking me to comment on a mad person? I consider Rahul Gandhi a mad person,” Sarma said when asked about Gandhi’s allegations. He added that he saw no reason to comment further on the Congress leader.

Sarma said Opposition parties currently had little work as they were in power in only a few regions and therefore had considerable time to focus on various issues.

“There is not much work right now for Opposition parties. Only a few regions have their government. They have a lot of free time,” he said.

He added that the Opposition would continue to pursue whatever issue it could take up, but said the government should remain focused on its work.

“Whatever issue they get hold of, they keep pursuing it. But we do not need to worry too much about it. We should continue doing our work,” Sarma said.

Sarma, who was earlier associated with the Congress before joining the BJP, was in Gandhidham for the foundation stone laying ceremony of a 150-tonne-per-day e-methanol plant at the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Sarma jointly laid the foundation stone for the facility, described as the country's first port-based e-methanol plant.

Sarma said the facility would contribute to the development of green fuel and added that Assam Petrochemicals Limited, which currently produces 500 tonnes of methanol per day in Assam, would play a role in the project.

He said the plant was expected to be completed within three years.