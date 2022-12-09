Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 9 got furious at a police constable for cutting his hair short.

During his visit at Golaghat, while bidding farewell to the people , the Chief Minister scolded the newly appointed young police constable and asked him the reason for his short hair.



While scolding, CM Sarma even asked the constable if he had taken up the job after bribing officials.

The police constable identified as Dulen Hazarika was in a state of shock at the CM’s comment and replied that he had cut his hair as per departmental instructions and had no other intention.

“Did I get the job by bribing officials? . The CM asked me. He didn’t know that we police officials generally keep our hair cut like this. “,Dulen Hazarika said while speaking to reporters.

“ I was scared as well as happy when CM asked me about my haircut.” , he added.