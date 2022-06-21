Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma today handed over 1 lakh cheques to each of the 26 people who were affected by the recent massive fire in Dibrugarh's New Market.

All persons were handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each in a special programme

“I hope the amount will give some relief to those who had lost their shops, business establishments, houses, etc, in the incident.”he said.

Earlier, on March 23, 2022, at least 25 shops were burned after a massive fire broke out at a market area in Assam's Dibrugarh about 3 a.m.,

The fire was suspected to have broken out due to short circuit in one of the shops.

Properties worth crores of rupees were damaged in the massive inferno.