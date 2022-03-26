Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, was re-elected unopposed as President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for another four-year term from 2022 to 2026 on Friday.

Sarma, who took over as president of BAI in 2017, is also the vice-president of Badminton Asia and a member of the Executive Council of the Badminton World Federation.

Sanjay Mishra, a former junior national coach, would be the next General Secretary, with incumbent Ajay Kumar Singhania becoming a vice-president in the new Executive Council. The BAI announced on Friday that Arun Lakhani, President of the Maharashtra Badminton Association, will be the next treasurer.

“Badminton has been in the ascendancy in India for the last two decades and we are committed to continuing that rise by providing better facilities to players and a robust governance system,” Sarma said after being re-elected.

Pullela Gopichand, the Chief National Coach, entered the BAI administration after being voted as vice-president with Anbumani Ramadoss and nine others. The newly elected Executive Council will also include 11 vice presidents, eight joint secretaries, and an equal number of committee members.