Assam CM says BJP has long received support from minority communities in Nagaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the BJP has been receiving support from sections of minority communities in the Nagaon parliamentary constituency for several years.

Speaking about the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, Sarma said the BJP received more than 40,000 votes across the Dhing, Rupohihat, Samaguri and Laharighat Assembly segments in the last Lok Sabha election, which he cited as evidence of minority support for the party.

The Chief Minister said the proportion of minority votes received by the BJP may be lower compared to other communities, but maintained that the party has a “certain percentage” of support among minority voters. He further claimed that this support could increase in the upcoming election.

Sarma attributed the claimed support to what he described as the development and progress undertaken by the BJP government, along with maintaining peace and law and order in Assam.

He said people from different communities, including both minority and majority groups, have voted for the BJP and pointed to previous election results as evidence of this trend.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled for October 6, 2026, with counting scheduled for October 9. The constituency includes Dhing, Rupohihat, Laharighat and Samaguri, among other Assembly segments