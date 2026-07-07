Assam CM says BJP has no links with accused in Guwahati road rage assault; one arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, July 7, said the accused in the alleged road rage assault in Guwahati has been arrested and is "not associated with the BJP", asserting that such incidents will not be tolerated in the state.

Posting on X, Sarma said, "The accused has been arrested and is not associated with the BJP. Road rage has no place in Assam. Anyone who indulges in such acts will face the full force of the law."

The chief minister's statement came amid allegations that a youth was assaulted following a road-related altercation involving Abhilash Dutta, who was initially described as a BJP youth leader.

According to an FIR lodged at Latasil Police Station, the incident occurred after the complainant's vehicle allegedly overtook Dutta's car in Guwahati, triggering an altercation. The complainant alleged that he was physically assaulted during the confrontation.

The victim further claimed that after registering the FIR, he received death threats from the accused in an attempt to prevent him from pursuing legal action.

Police have identified three persons allegedly involved in the assault — Abhilash Dutta, a resident of the Red Cross area in Chandmari, Apurba Sinha of Noonmati and Mirin Talukdar of Chandmari. The case has been registered at Latasil Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

The incident gained attention after a video purportedly showing the assault went viral on social media. Dutta has reportedly claimed that the complainant's vehicle was being driven at excessive speed before the confrontation.

Assam Police have initiated legal proceedings in the case, while the chief minister reiterated that those involved in acts of road rage would face strict action in accordance with the law.