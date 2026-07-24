Assam CM says Centre's inter-ministerial team to assess flood damage from July 25; focus on rehabilitation and preventing disease outbreaks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 24 said the Centre's inter-ministerial team will begin its visit to the state from July 25 to assess the extensive damage caused by the ongoing floods, while the state government continues relief, rehabilitation and health measures in the affected districts.

Addressing a review meeting on the flood situation, Sarma said the state government has already briefed the Centre on the extent of the devastation, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had personally spoken to him and assured full support.

"The inter-ministerial team from the Centre will visit Assam from July 25. We are providing them with regular updates on the flood situation so that the extent of the damage can be assessed and necessary assistance can be extended," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said the government has also held discussions with the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the restoration of damaged roads and other critical infrastructure in flood-affected areas.

Highlighting the health response, the Chief Minister said preventing disease outbreaks remains one of the government's top priorities. He said teams from the National Health Mission (NHM), government doctors and healthcare workers have been deployed across affected districts to monitor public health and provide medical assistance at relief camps.

"We are making every effort to ensure that no epidemic or disease outbreak occurs in the flood-hit areas," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the floods have caused widespread destruction in Upper Assam districts, including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Nazira, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, where homes, livestock, birds, agricultural fields, household belongings, school certificates, clothes and other essential possessions have been damaged or washed away.

He said the government is assessing the losses and will prepare rehabilitation measures accordingly.

Sarma attributed the floods to exceptionally heavy rainfall and the large volume of water in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, which resulted in severe flooding across several districts.

He also appreciated the efforts of district administrations, volunteers, non-governmental organisations and local residents who have joined hands in relief and rescue operations, while assuring that the government will continue visiting relief camps and extending all possible support until normalcy is restored.

According to the Chief Minister, the flood situation has so far affected 77 revenue circles, claimed 47 lives, while eight people remain missing across the state.