Assam CM says Gaurav Gogoi made confidential visit to Pakistan; raises questions on wife’s lead Pak links

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi made a confidential visit to Pakistan from December 14 to December 24, 2013. Speaking to the media, the CM said that Gaurav reportedly travelled via Lahore to Islamabad, during which he remained digitally unreachable.

“During this visit, he was completely off the digital radar. Questions arise about the nature of discussions he may have had on sensitive matters like military strategy, uranium tapping, nuclear issues, the western front, and hardware imports. As a first-time MP, such planning with Pakistan raises serious concerns. The people of Assam deserve clarity on this,” CM Sarma said.

The CM also highlighted the alleged connections of Gaurav’s wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and the organisations Lead India and Lead Pak. Assam CM stated that an agreement existed between Lead India and Lead Pak specifying that although Elizabeth was an employee of Lead India, she would be managed by Lead Pak.

He further claimed that during the Congress regime, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was allowed to visit India 13 times and had close interactions with the couple, while such visits were halted once the current government came to power.

CM Sarma added that Elizabeth reportedly refused to answer questions regarding where Gaurav stayed during his Pakistan visit, implying he may have been involved in sensitive discussions at Islamabad, the headquarters of the Pakistan military. The Chief Minister insisted that full transparency is required for public knowledge.