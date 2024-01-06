In a big boost for the infrastructure of the Northeast, a 20 kilometer stretch of the National Highway No 37 is to be converted into a four lane highway. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said that Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned an amount of Rs 957 crore to convert the 20 kilometer stretch of the NH-37 into a four lane highway.

"Just received the excellent news that @MORTHIndia has sanctioned Rs 957 cr to convert the 20 km long stretch on NH 37 - from Silchar to Budha Nagar- into a 4 lane highway," said the Assam CM.

CM Sarma further said that the conversion of the highway stretch into four lane will boost connectivity of Assam's Barak Valley region with the neighbouring states.

Just received the excellent news that @MORTHIndia has sanctioned ₹957 cr to convert the 20 km long stretch on NH 37 - from Silchar to Budha Nagar- into a 4 lane highway.



Once completed, this will augment connectivity between Barak Valley and the States of Mizoram, Manipur,… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 6, 2024

"Once completed, this will augment connectivity between Barak Valley and the States of Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya," he said.

The Assam CM also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the infrastructure of Northeast.

"My immense gratitude to our Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for its relentless efforts in transforming infrastructure across the North East," he said.

