Assam CM says ‘no objection’ as Congress plans SC move after HC denies bail to Pawan Khera

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, April 25 said the Congress is free to approach the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court rejected anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Responding to reports that the Congress will challenge the order, Sarma said, “They should go to the Supreme Court. We don’t have any objections. They can do whatever they want under the law.”

The case is linked to an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of the Assam Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said the party stands firmly with Khera and will challenge the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court of India. He expressed confidence that the party would get relief, alleging “threat, intimidation, and harassment.”

The Gauhati High Court, in its order, observed that the case goes beyond simple defamation and indicates a prima facie offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The court also noted that custodial interrogation may be necessary to determine the origin and authenticity of the documents cited by Khera.

Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, while rejecting the plea, stated that the allegations made by Khera during a press conference in Guwahati appeared to be based on documents that have not been proven genuine so far.