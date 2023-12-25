Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that a statue of former Prime Minsiter Atal Behari Vajpayee would be erected at the Atal Udyan in Guwahati.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the birth anniversary of Atal Behari Vajpayee, CM Sarma announced that a statue of the former PM would be erected at the Atal Udyan in Guwahati.

"From today we will start the work to build his statue at the Atal Udyan in Guwahati. We are holding an Atal Exhibition at the Atal Udyan where Vajpayee ji's life and achievements would be showcased," said CM Sarma.

The Assam CM also said that the people of Assam are forever indebted to the late former Prime Minister for his visionary steps for the state and the Northeast.

"The people of Assam are forever indebted to Vajpayee. DoNER minsitry, non lapsable pool of resources, reserving 10 per cent of the Union Budget for the Northeast. Vajpayee began a lot of for the Assam and the Northeast such as the Bogibeel Bridge. Sarvashiksha Abhiyan began during his time. The national highway network which we see today was also taken up during the time of Vajpayee. I extend my respects to him today," said the Assam CM.