Even after flood waters are taking a receding turn from various parts of the state, many areas continue to remain affected in Assam, with the death toll crossing 190 as of 9th July 2022.

14 districts continue to reel under the impact of the prevailing flood and landslide situation, affecting nearly 8 lakh people in the last 24 hours.

To tackle the flood situation in Assam, the Central government had released Rs.324.40 crore as the state share of SDRF for the year 2022-23 as immediate assistance to the state government to combat the current floods.

Assam Chief Minister, Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah here on Friday evening and apprised him about the flood situation in the State.

During the meeting at Shah's official residence, the Chief Minister requested the Union Home Minister to release an advance fund from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to reach out to those whose houses were severely or fully damaged by floods.

While interacting with media personnel at Assam House, New Delhi, the chief minister said that he has requested the Union Home Minister to release an advance amount from NDRF for immediate assistance to those whose homes were washed away or are fully damaged due to the unprecedented floods.

Dr. Sarma apprised the Union Home Minister of the extent of losses with damages to houses totaling nearly 40,000 and the exact funds needed for the losses incurred instead of asking for packages.

"The Centre's door is always open. There is no dearth of funds. Whatever we present legally and logically we will get the required funds," he said, adding that the Union Home Minister has assured that his Ministry would actively consider his request for advance fund from NDRF aasimmediate assistance.

‘’The government’s target is to fully utilise the SDRF funds, so that the State gets NDRF as well as additional funds,’’ says CM Sarma.