Assam CM seeks Centre’s support to build state into India’s sports hub

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 31 held discussions with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on strengthening sports infrastructure in the state and improving welfare measures for workers.

The meeting, held at the Union Minister’s official residence in New Delhi, lasted for over an hour and focused on expanding sports infrastructure across Assam and creating better opportunities for workers.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Sarma highlighted the BJP’s guiding philosophy of “Sewa First” and thanked Mandaviya for taking time on his birthday to discuss matters related to Assam’s development.

The Chief Minister said the discussions centred on developing world-class sporting infrastructure in the state and creating an enabling environment for the welfare of “Shramjeevis” or workers.

Sarma also conveyed his birthday wishes to the Union Minister and sought continued support from the Centre in Assam’s efforts to emerge as a major sporting destination in the country.

“I wished him the very best on this special day and requested him to continue his support in our endeavour to build Assam as a Sports Hub of India,” the Chief Minister stated.

The meeting comes at a time when the Assam government has been making significant investments in sports infrastructure and hosting national and international sporting events as part of its vision to position the state as a leading sports destination in the Northeast and across India.

The state government has consistently emphasised that strengthening sporting facilities, nurturing young talent and attracting major sporting events will play a key role in Assam’s development agenda in the coming years.