Assam CM seeks fast repair of flood-hit highways in meeting with Gadkari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed the restoration of flood-damaged national highways and the expansion of key road infrastructure projects in the state.

Sarma said the meeting focused on restoring highways affected by floods at the earliest and developing roads that can better withstand flooding. He also called for evidence-based planning in the design and placement of culverts and bridges to reduce the impact of future floods.

The two leaders also discussed recurring flash floods at Jorabat, with Sarma seeking a comprehensive redesign of the highway infrastructure in the area to address the problem.

Sarma further raised the need to accelerate several major road projects in Assam, including the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and Guwahati Ring Road, besides upgrading important highway stretches across the state.

The Chief Minister said Gadkari had assured him that the projects and other road infrastructure requirements would receive the Centre's highest consideration and continued support.