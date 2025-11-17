Assam CM set to sign MoU with British Museum to bring back Vrindavani Vastra under loaning arrangement

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state is poised for a historic milestone as it prepares to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Museum to bring the sacred Vrindavani Vastra back to Assam under a loaning arrangement.

Calling the 16th-century textile a “timeless masterpiece” woven with devotion by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the Chief Minister said the artefact embodies the soul of Assam’s Vaishnavite culture through its divine and intricate craftsmanship. “Our Government has begun the process to bring this historic treasure back to Assam, where it truly belongs,” Sarma stated.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Tomorrow is a big day for Assam and Bharat. We are signing an MoU with the British Museum so that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra can be brought back home under a loaning arrangement. Vikas and Virasat continue to be pillars of our governance agenda.”

Sharing details of his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom, the Chief Minister said he spent his first day in London exploring the city’s waterfront. He added that Assam is currently working to transform the Guwahati riverfront by adopting global best practices. Sarma also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, praising their contribution and dedication abroad.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in the state’s long-standing efforts to bring home the Vrindavani Vastra, a revered creation of 15th-century saint and reformer Srimanta Sankardev. The Chief Minister had earlier announced notable progress in this mission in August, reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.