Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has outlined specific conditions for migrant Bangladesh-origin Bengali-speaking Muslims, known as "miya," if they seek recognition as indigenous people of the state. Speaking on Saturday, Sarma emphasized that to be considered indigenous, individuals must adhere to certain cultural norms and practices of Assamese society.

Sarma highlighted key requirements for recognition including limiting family size to two children refraining from practicing polygamy and preventing the marriage of minor daughters. He underscored the importance of respecting Assamese cultural values, expressing concern over encroachments on 'satras' (Vaishnavite monasteries) land by certain groups.

The Chief Minister also emphasized educational priorities, urging the community to steer away from madrassas and instead focus on fields like medicine and engineering. He stressed the importance of educating daughters and granting them inheritance rights over paternal property.

The move comes against the backdrop of demographic complexities in Assam, where Muslims constitute a significant portion of the population, with distinct ethnicities and migration histories. In 2022, the Assam cabinet officially recognized around 40 lakh Assamese-speaking Muslims as "indigenous Assamese Muslims," distinguishing them from Bangladesh-origin migrants.

While Assamese-speaking indigenous Muslims comprise about 37% of the total Muslim population, the remaining 63% consists of migrant Bengali-speaking Muslims. The cabinet's recognition includes five specific groups - Goria, Moria, Jolah (only those in tea gardens), Desi and Syed (only Assamese-speaking).

Sarma's conditions underscore a broader effort to integrate cultural norms and practices within the state's diverse population. By delineating criteria for indigenous recognition the government aims to foster cohesion and preserve Assamese identity amidst demographic shifts.