Assam CM sets Oct 10 deadline to complete second phase of flood damage survey

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 15 reviewed the progress of the rapid assessment survey of damage caused by the recent floods in four worst-hit districts and directed officials to complete the second phase by October 10.

The review covered Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, where the first phase of the damage assessment and rehabilitation assistance survey has already been completed.

Sarma also reviewed the status of financial assistance being provided to flood-affected families and directed district administrations to ensure that the assessment process remains accurate, transparent and accountable.

The chief minister stressed that damage assessments must be evidence-based, rather than relying on estimates or incomplete information.

He directed officials to conduct re-verification or fresh surveys wherever required to ensure that no genuine flood-affected family is left out. At the same time, he cautioned against including ineligible or unverified names in the beneficiary list.

Focus on faster financial assistance

Sarma also asked the departments concerned to expedite the direct benefit transfer (DBT) process for flood relief and rehabilitation assistance.

He directed officials to coordinate with banks and resolve technical issues promptly so that beneficiaries do not face difficulties in receiving the funds.

“All departments concerned and district administrations must work in close coordination to expedite the distribution of assistance and ensure every eligible flood-affected person receives government support,” the chief minister said.

Tuesday’s meeting was aimed at completing the second phase of the survey within the October 10 deadline and preparing the final list of beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by the district commissioners, co-district commissioners and revenue circle officers of the four districts.