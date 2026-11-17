Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed all commercial vehicles operating in the state to install Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs) within one month, making the safety measure mandatory for transport operators across Assam.

Announcing the directive in a post on X, Sarma said the requirement must be implemented within the stipulated timeframe and made it clear that there would be no compromise on compliance.

"I will personally monitor that this drive is executed to the T," the Chief Minister said, underlining that he would personally oversee the implementation of the directive.

The order gives commercial vehicle operators across the state one month to complete the installation of Speed Limiting Devices. The directive signals a state-wide enforcement drive aimed at regulating vehicle speeds and strengthening road safety.

Speed Limiting Devices are designed to prevent vehicles from exceeding prescribed speed limits by restricting their maximum speed. Their installation is intended to reduce speeding-related risks and improve road safety, particularly in the commercial transport sector.

However, the Chief Minister's announcement did not specify the detailed implementation framework, including the monitoring mechanism, penalties for non-compliance or the authorities responsible for enforcing the directive.