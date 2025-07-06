Assam CM sets September deadline for welfare rollout in Baksa, targets 1.8 lakh families

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a visit to Baksa district on Saturday, set firm timelines for implementing key government welfare schemes, aiming to reach nearly 1.8 lakh families.

The visit followed review meetings in Udalguri and Tamulpur, as part of the government's broader strategy to fast-track development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

At the District Election Office in Mushalpur, Sarma chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the BTR administration and various state departments. The session focused on assessing the progress of five major schemes: Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom, Eti Koli Duti Paat, and the Ration Card programme.

A key highlight was the upcoming expansion of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme. Currently benefiting 46,998 people in Baksa and Manas constituencies, the scheme is set to extend support to 59,000 individuals. Sarma instructed officials to upload the final beneficiary list by July-end, with benefit disbursements scheduled to begin in September.

Reviewing the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom initiative, Sarma confirmed that 1,200 youths from Baksa would receive Rs 2 lakh each this year to support self-employment. Of these, 400 have received their first Rs 1 lakh installment, while 60 others secured loans through the MUDRA Yojana. The remaining funds will be released once banking linkages are verified—a process Sarma said must be prioritised by the District Commissioner.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the Eti Koli Duti Paat scheme, particularly its implementation in the Fatemabad and Dumuni Tea Estates, where 3,700 workers are employed. He asked for speedy Aadhaar enrolment and documentation to ensure timely inclusion of beneficiaries.

In the case of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Sarma noted that the third phase of re-verification had been completed. He urged officials to wrap up all pending work under the scheme within July.

Addressing food security, Sarma discussed the Ration Card scheme, which currently serves 1,29,860 people in the district. An additional 4,000 beneficiaries from Baksa and Manas will be added soon.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sarma announced that two new road infrastructure projects under the Asom Mala initiative have been approved and will begin soon. He highlighted that recent peace and stability in the BTR region have made such focused developmental interventions possible, and assured that the momentum would continue over the next five years.

The day concluded with the Chief Minister meeting representatives from civil society organisations and individuals at the Circuit House. He listened to local concerns and feedback on a range of issues, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.