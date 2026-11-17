Assam CM shares vision of Delhi-Dispur Bullet Train Corridor
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has outlined a proposed bullet train corridor linking Delhi and Guwahati. He said it could shorten journeys, deepen trade links and strengthen the Northeast's strategic connectivity.
- Proposed 1,500-km route would connect ten cities across northern and eastern India
- Stops include Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri
- Journey time could fall from over 30 hours to under eight
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shared a proposed vision for a Northern Bullet Train Corridor connecting Delhi with Guwahati, highlighting its potential to transform connectivity and boost economic opportunities in the Northeast.
In a post on X, Sarma said the Delhi-Siliguri corridor would extend to Guwahati, reducing travel time between Delhi and the Assam capital from over 30 hours to less than eight hours.
The proposed 1,500-km corridor would connect 10 cities — Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri and Guwahati.
Sarma also claimed that fares would be cheaper than air travel, while highlighting faster journeys, stronger business and trade opportunities, and improved connectivity as key benefits.
He said the project could strengthen national integration, boost growth in the Northeast and improve strategic connectivity.
The Chief Minister shared the proposal through a social media post, presenting it as a potential step towards transforming travel and business links between the national capital and the Northeast.
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