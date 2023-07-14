Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on July 14 criticized Badruddin Ajmal, asserting that Ajmal does not know how to speak Assamese and often makes unnecessary remarks. Saikia emphasized that true Assamese people should not react to such statements. He said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is an educated man and urged him not to react on statements coming out from uneducated person like Ajmal.

Saikia expressed his disappointment with the Chief Minister's focus on distinguishing between upper and lower Assam, emphasizing the need for unity among Assamese people. He highlighted the importance of moving forward as a cohesive community, drawing inspiration from renowned leaders and scholars such as Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla, Hitesh Deka, and Mahapurush Shankardev.

Turning his attention to the delimitation process, Saikia raised concerns about the government's approach. Referring to newspaper reports, he mentioned that around 500 suggestions were received on the delimitation exercise. Saikia claimed to have personally visited Kamrup, Guwahati, Silchar, and Karimganj constituencies, where he found widespread opposition and concerns regarding the delimitation process.

Saikia criticized the government's alleged disregard for the majority's opinions in a democratic setup. He stated that during the Congress tenure, the government engaged in discussions with student bodies and sought the governor's intervention before sending the matter to the center. Saikia argued that it was decided that delimitation should not be carried out in Assam until the completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process.

Questioning the government's actions, Saikia posed the query of whether the NRC has been completed before the BJP's push for delimitation. He raised concerns about the priority given to the delimitation process while suggesting that the completion of the NRC should take precedence.