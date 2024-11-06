Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Congress party of being anti-Gorkha.

He stated that while the current government is granting the status of 'son of the soil' to Gorkha brothers and sisters, the Congress had previously included Gorkha people in the D Voter List.

Speaking on the matter, Sarma highlighted the efforts of the present administration to recognise the contributions of the Gorkha community.

He criticised the Congress for their past actions, which he described as discriminatory towards the Gorkha population.

The D Voter List, or Doubtful Voter List, has been a contentious issue, as it categorises individuals whose citizenship is under scrutiny.



Also Read: Assam Education Minister: Gorkha students must preserve their culture while pursuing success

Sarma's remarks aim to underline the difference in approach between the current government and the previous Congress-led administration regarding the treatment of the Gorkha community in Assam.

Earlier, the 8th United Gorkha Freshmen Social Meet was successfully held on September 22 at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium, Panjabari, Guwahati. Organized by the All College Gorkha Students' Unit of Guwahati, the event marked a significant occasion to welcome and integrate new students into the academic and cultural fold.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who attended the event as the Chief Guest spoke about the importance of preserving Gorkha culture while pursuing academic excellence. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the contributions of the Gorkha community to Assam’s rich heritage and urged the students to play an active role in the state's development.

While speaking exclusively to India Today NE Ranoj Pegu said that Guwahati is a big city where different students from various parts of Assam come to study.

"There are around 5,000 Gorkha students from different districts. I appreciate the united efforts of the Gorkha Social Meet", Pegu said.