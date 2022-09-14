Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma never fails to amuse the twitterati with his instant replies be it this the opposition parties or proving the facts right.

This time reacting to a tweet from the Congress party which has now created a controversy by attacking the BJP and the RSS earlier on Monday, it stated that "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra".

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS.



Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

The photo now comes back following the controversy triggered by the Congress's post in which Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday posted a photo of Jawaharlal Nehru featuring a pair of khaki shorts. "Will you fire his also..." CM Himanta Biswa captioned sharing the photo.

In the photo, however, Nehru is not seen in the RSS khaki, but in the uniform of the Congress's Seva Dal, according to fact-checkers.

It is to be mentioned here that, with the advent of the Congress's ambitious campaign "Bharat Jodo Yatra" which claims to connect India and its people, the BJP dubbed Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Aag Lagao Yatra' while the RSS said the Congress wants to connect people through hatred.

Meanwhile while speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister questioned several times, the need for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress should take out its yatra in Pakistan as India stands united.