The Chief Minister's Office in Assam has raised an alert regarding impending waterlogging, potential traffic snarls, and landslides for the citizens of Guwahati in the upcoming days. The advisory strongly encourages residents to remain indoors and refrain from unnecessary travel, as severe weather conditions are anticipated to continue.

On May 20, Guwahati encountered heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a forecast predicting ongoing adverse weather throughout Assam. These challenging conditions are expected to persist for another two to three days, with the IMD's warning aimed at preparing the populace for the difficult circumstances ahead.

Rainfall data captured until 8:30 AM reveals significant precipitation levels across various locations in both the Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts. This early warning initiative plays a crucial role in mitigating risks associated with such severe weather events.

Among the highest recorded rainfall figures were 115 mm at AAU-HRS in Kamrup Metropolitan and 112.5 mm at the Guwahati AWS station. Additional data shows 110 mm at the Mirza Circle Office in Kamrup and 100 mm at the IASST-Kamrup site. Notable rainfall also occurred in other locations such as Chandubi, Boko, Dakhin Gaon, Kalakshetra, Hengrabari, and Guwahati City, indicating the widespread nature of this weather disturbance.

The IMD's extensive network of Automated Weather Stations and Automatic Rain Gauges is integral to these reports. This robust monitoring framework allows for more precise forecasting and enhanced preparation for the communities facing these weather challenges.

Forecasts suggest that both the western and southern regions of Assam may experience further intense rainfall episodes in the coming days. Some isolated areas in these regions could be subjected to up to 200 mm of rainfall, increasing the likelihood of flooding and landslides.

Residents are urged to heed the advisories from the Chief Minister's Office and the IMD. By taking necessary precautions, the adverse impacts of these weather conditions on public safety and infrastructure can be alleviated.

Coordinated efforts between local authorities and the meteorological department are directed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the population. Such proactive initiatives are essential in addressing the challenges posed by extreme weather events in the region.