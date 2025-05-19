Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rakibul Hussain on Monday, May 19 triggered a political storm during his visit to Doboka, responding sharply to questions from the media over alleged irregularities during his tenure as Tourism Minister in Assam.





In a sharp counter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks regarding Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s visit to Pakistan, Hussain lashed out, stating, “The Chief Minister is afraid even of Gaurav Gogoi’s shadow.”





He also took aim at the ruling BJP, alleging that the party has internally set a deadline to replace Sarma by September. “Why wait till September? If they know the truth, why not remove him now?” Hussain asked rhetorically. He further claimed that even if Sarma retains his post through political maneuvering, the public will oust him by February.





Hussain didn't stop there. Criticising the state’s financial management, he remarked, “Even a robot can run a government on loans. You don’t need an elected government for that.”