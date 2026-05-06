Assam CM swearing-in likely on May 12; Himanta invites PM Modi

The swearing-in ceremony of the next Assam Chief Minister is likely to take place after May 11, with indications pointing to May 12, outgoing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on April 6.

Sarma confirmed that an invitation has been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

According to inputs from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi will be available only after May 11, which has influenced the tentative scheduling of the event.

The development comes after Sarma tendered his resignation following the NDA’s decisive victory in the Assam Assembly elections, paving the way for the formation of a new government.

Speaking on the process ahead, Sarma said the incoming Chief Minister will take a final call on the composition of the Council of Ministers.

“The new Chief Minister will decide who will be part of the council of ministers,” he said, indicating that consultations within the ruling alliance are expected before the formal announcement.

With the BJP-led alliance securing a comfortable majority, the focus has now shifted to leadership selection and cabinet formation, ahead of the formal swearing-in ceremony expected next week.