Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to the microblogging site X to announce his proactive stance in promoting environmental sustainability. In a recent post, he declared, "Switching off today for a brighter tomorrow ," signifying his participation in Earth Hour 2024. His office observed the global event, emphasizing the imperative need for energy conservation and advocating for a cleaner Earth.

Sarma's commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond symbolic gestures. He outlined a concrete plan to reduce energy consumption in government offices across the state. In his earlier post, Sarma said, "On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM."