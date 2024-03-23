Assam CM switches off lights for Earth Hour 2024, leads statewide initiative for sustainable future
Himanta Biswa Sarma's office observed the global event, emphasizing the imperative need for energy conservation and advocating for a cleaner Earth.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to the microblogging site X to announce his proactive stance in promoting environmental sustainability. In a recent post, he declared, "Switching off today for a brighter tomorrow ," signifying his participation in Earth Hour 2024. His office observed the global event, emphasizing the imperative need for energy conservation and advocating for a cleaner Earth.
Sarma's commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond symbolic gestures. He outlined a concrete plan to reduce energy consumption in government offices across the state. In his earlier post, Sarma said, "On the occasion of #EarthHour2024, I have advised that power connection in offices of Assam Secretariat-except that of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance & Home Dept shall auto disconnect daily b/w 9PM & 9AM."
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