Continuing the bitter war of words with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday again takes a dig by highlighting how Assam Government's commitment to Constructing state-of-art Medical colleges and hospitals.

“Our commitment for excellence is supreme. We do & don't brag. Despite being small state in eco terms compared to Delhi, Assam constructing 21 state-of-art medical colleges / hospitals: 06 completed; 03 to be completed this year. Rest in difft stages of completion @ArvindKejriwal”, Himanta Biswa tweeted on Friday.

Our commitment for excellence is supreme. We do & don't brag. Despite being small state in eco terms compared to Delhi, Assam constructing 21 state-of-art medical colleges / hospitals: 06 completed; 03 to be completed this year. Rest in difft stages of completion @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ifr88WClhr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2022

The social media feud has erupted between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the condition of government schools in their respective states.

The Twitter spat was triggered by the Assam government’s decision to shut down 34 government schools where not a single student could pass the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination—the 10th board examination—conducted by the Secondary Education Board of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a controversial comment to Kejriwal by saying that if Assam has only 1200 schools, then the students will get computers, iPads, Smart classes, etc. Why is a person running only 1200 schools compared with a state?