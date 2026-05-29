Assam CM targets reducing BPL population below 3 per cent in next five years

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 29 said that the vision of a “Viksit Assam” can only be achieved through sustained and inclusive growth that reaches every household across the state.

Sharing his vision on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that development should not remain limited to promises, but must translate into real economic progress benefiting ordinary citizens.

“Our vision is clear to reduce Assam’s BPL population to below 3% in the next five years by expanding opportunities and ensuring growth touches every family across the state,” Sarma wrote.

The statement comes amid the state government’s continued focus on poverty alleviation, employment generation, welfare schemes and infrastructure development aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of people across Assam.