Assam CM thanks BJP workers for Shimla rally, takes dig at Himachal CM
Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked BJP workers for the Shimla rally and criticised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. His remarks sharpened the BJP-Congress exchange over alleged Election Commission bias.
- Sarma said large numbers gathered to highlight Congress's alleged double standards
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had travelled to Delhi to protest alleged bias
- Meanwhile, BJP workers took to Shimla's streets during the political exchange
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 1 thanked BJP party workers for their participation in a rally in Shimla, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy over its criticism of the Election Commission (EC).
In a post on X, Sarma said a large number of BJP workers had gathered in Shimla to highlight what he described as the Congress's double standards.
Taking a dig at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sarma pointed out that the Congress-led state's chief minister had travelled to Delhi to protest against alleged bias by the Election Commission, while BJP workers were holding a rally in Shimla.
“The irony? Himachal's CM, who heads a Congress govt, rushed to Delhi to protest the EC's ‘bias’. Sir, the people of Himachal were on the streets too, just a little closer to home,” Sarma wrote.
His remarks came amid the political exchange between the BJP and Congress over allegations of bias against the Election Commission.
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