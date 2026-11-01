Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 1 thanked BJP party workers for their participation in a rally in Shimla, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy over its criticism of the Election Commission (EC).

In a post on X, Sarma said a large number of BJP workers had gathered in Shimla to highlight what he described as the Congress's double standards.

Taking a dig at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sarma pointed out that the Congress-led state's chief minister had travelled to Delhi to protest against alleged bias by the Election Commission, while BJP workers were holding a rally in Shimla.

“The irony? Himachal's CM, who heads a Congress govt, rushed to Delhi to protest the EC's ‘bias’. Sir, the people of Himachal were on the streets too, just a little closer to home,” Sarma wrote.

His remarks came amid the political exchange between the BJP and Congress over allegations of bias against the Election Commission.