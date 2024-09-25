Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet with the leadership of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on September 26 to discuss the recommendations put forth by the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee. The meeting, scheduled for Thursday at 3 PM at the Chief Minister's office, will involve key AASU figures, including the president, general secretary, and chief advisors.

This meeting comes as part of a larger initiative announced by the Chief Minister, where weekly discussions with AASU will be held over the next three to four months. Sarma emphasized the importance of keeping AASU in the loop throughout the process, underscoring the government's commitment to transparent dialogue with the influential student body.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had disclosed that the state government intends to implement 57 out of the 67 recommendations from the committee's report. Elaborating on the breakdown, Sarma stated that 52 of the recommendations fall directly under the jurisdiction of the state government, while five to six recommendations are part of the concurrent list. The remaining recommendations, he noted, would require constitutional amendments for their execution.

"The core focus of these recommendations pertains to land, language, and cultural preservation," Sarma explained, adding that some of the recommendations regarding the Barak Valley do not necessitate further consultations prior to implementation. However, discussions will be necessary for others, and the government has committed to holding weekly meetings with AASU for the next few months.

Sarma also revealed that the government aims to bring 52 of the suggestions to the implementation stage by Bohag Bihu next year. The recommendations that require broader discussions will involve consultations with communities from Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The state will work in tandem with the central government to implement 15 of the recommendations.

Regarding language policy, the Chief Minister highlighted that final decisions would only be made after thorough consultations with representatives from the Barak Valley and the Sixth Schedule areas, while the remaining regions will see the policies put into effect soon.

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