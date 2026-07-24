Assam CM to inaugurate Agriculture Infrastructure Fund workshop on July 25

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 24 reviewed preparations for the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Workshop, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 25.

The workshop will be held at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati and aims to promote investment in agricultural infrastructure to strengthen the sector across the state.

Sharing the update, Hazarika said he took stock of the arrangements to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly.

He said the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is creating opportunities beyond cultivation by improving storage facilities, promoting value addition and strengthening market access for farmers.

The workshop is expected to bring together stakeholders from the agriculture sector to discuss ways to leverage the AIF scheme for enhancing agricultural infrastructure and boosting farmers' income in Assam.