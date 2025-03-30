Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Nagaon on Sunday to inaugurate a new library and multiple infrastructure projects, including a long-awaited connectivity initiative that residents have demanded for five decades. The announcement was made via social media platform X, where Sarma shared his schedule for the day, which also includes an interaction with the people of Kampur in the afternoon.

The connectivity project marks a major milestone for the region, addressing a 50-year-old demand for improved transportation and accessibility. The initiative is expected to boost local development and facilitate smoother travel for residents.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sarma took part in a conference, where he highlighted the progress made in Assam under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government since 2016. He claimed that the state has undergone a significant transformation, particularly in ensuring that indigenous people reclaim their control over land, political representation, and employment opportunities.

“The BJP government came to power in Assam in 2016, and under Modi ji’s leadership, the state has become a better place to live,” Sarma said. “Indigenous people now dominate Assam’s landscape, reclaiming what was once lost.”

Addressing concerns on immigration and demographic shifts, the Chief Minister acknowledged the challenges involved but insisted that substantial progress has been made in reclaiming lost spaces. He pointed out that the state has worked towards securing land, political positions, and government jobs for indigenous communities.

“These issues, if you talk about the numbers, are very tough jobs. If you talk about the numbers in Assam, it can go to lakhs, it can go to crores,” Sarma remarked.

Responding to the label of "Hindu Hriday Samrat," Sarma clarified that he does not view himself as a ruler but takes pride in his Hindu identity. He also stressed the role of Hindu presence in ensuring religious coexistence in India.

“There are Hindus in this country, and that is why other religions, including Islam and Christianity, exist here,” he stated. “In contrast, Pakistan had a significant Hindu population, which has now diminished. This is a reality that cannot be ignored.”

Sarma also voiced concerns about the shrinking cultural and political space for indigenous communities in Northeast India, attributing it to demographic changes and the expansion of madrassas since 1951. He emphasized the need for urgent measures to protect the cultural and political identity of the region.

“The demographic shift since 1951 is alarming,” he warned. “The number of madrassas has increased exponentially, and if we assess the changing population dynamics, we see that indigenous space is being squeezed. This issue must be addressed to safeguard the identity of Bharat.”