Assam CM to inaugurate Rs 122 crore projects in Jorhat, Sivasagar
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate and dedicate development projects in Jorhat and Sivasagar on September 13. The package includes new civic, transport, education and hostel infrastructure centred on Cinnamara and nearby institutions.
- The new district office in Cinnamara will house multiple key government branches
- Cinnamara Railway Overbridge spans 545 metres with a 1.5-metre-wide pedestrian footpath
- The two-lane bridge has been built on the Jorhat-Mariani-Mokokchung Road
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth Rs 122 crore in Jorhat and Sivasagar on September 13.
The projects include the newly built Integrated District Commissioner’s Office at Cinnamara in Jorhat, the Cinnamara Railway Overbridge, a new building for Luitporiya Mising Higher Secondary School in Jorhat and a girls’ hostel at Sivasagar University.
The two-lane Cinnamara Railway Overbridge, built on the Jorhat-Mariani-Mokokchung Road, has a total length of 545 metres and includes a 1.5-metre-wide footpath.
The new Integrated District Commissioner’s Office will house several government functions, including the District Commissioner’s chamber, conference room, auditorium, treasury, revenue, election, census, Aadhaar and other branches.
The projects are scheduled to be formally inaugurated at a ceremony at the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office in Cinnamara at 11 am.
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