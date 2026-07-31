Assam CM to meet insurance companies on August 5 over flood claims
Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet insurance companies and NBFCs on August 5 over flood relief. The talks will centre on faster claim settlements and easing repayment pressure on affected borrowers.
- Vehicle and motor insurance settlements will be a central focus of talks
- Companies may be asked to avoid delays and negligence in processing claims
- Livestock and life insurance issues will also be taken up
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hold a meeting with insurance companies on August 5 to ensure that flood-affected people receive timely insurance settlements and are not denied legitimate claims.
The meeting will focus on the settlement of vehicle and motor insurance claims, with the Chief Minister expected to direct insurance companies to process claims without unnecessary delays or negligence.
Discussions will also cover livestock insurance and life insurance to provide comprehensive relief to families affected by the recent floods across the state.
In addition, the Chief Minister will meet Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) on the same day to discuss financial relief measures for flood victims. The meeting will review the implementation of the recently announced six-month moratorium on loan repayments, aimed at easing the financial burden on affected borrowers.
The initiative is part of the Assam government's broader efforts to support flood-hit families through faster financial assistance, insurance claim settlements and credit relief.
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